The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Players Find New Duplication Glitch

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have seemingly found another new duplication glitch. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most beloved games to come out in 2023 and it is very, very likely it will go on to win some awards at the end of the year. On top of just being a great game at its very core, it has encouraged players to think outside the box and use their imagination to solve puzzles, overcome obstacles, and take on the world in whatever way they see fit. However, some fans have gotten a little too craft. Shortly after the game launched, players discovered a duplication glitch which allowed them to make multiple versions of weapons, materials, and so on. Nintendo quickly patched this to prevent players from continuing to do so. However, if there's a will, there is always a way.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has another duplication glitch. While this will almost inevitably get patched out in the near future, it is currently possible to make some magic happen at the time of writing. It's a little more tedious to pull off than the previous glitch, but it will work wonders for you if you're interested. YouTuber Kibbles Gaming explained (via Kotaku) exactly how to do it in the video below, but we'll also summarize it for you here. Save your game and then take out the item you want to duplicate and fuse it to a weapon. Have Link hold the weapon as if he's going to throw it and while holding it like this, press the button that opens the map. Scroll to the Adventure log, find a memory to watch, press X and then the plus button to skip the memory, and then do this on three more memories. Now, load up the save file that you made at the start of this process.

A duplicated version of the fused weapon will then appear on the ground right in front of you when you spawn in. You can then take it to Goron Pelison in Tarrey Town to unfuse the weapon for 20 rupees. It's a bit of a process, but given you can use this strategy to make money or stock up on gear, it may be worth it for those that don't want to grind too much.