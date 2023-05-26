The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Removes Duplication Glitch

A new patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been released and uh oh, the sacred duplication glitch is no more. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the biggest games of the year both critically and commercially. The game has sold a ton of copies already and shows no signs of slowing down as more and more people continue to talk about it and sing its praises. It has people using their imaginations to overcome major obstacles within the game and it has been a treat to watch all of the possibilities unravel on social media over the last few weeks.

One of the things players discovered since launch is a duplication glitch. Said glitch allowed players to duplicate items in their inventory which is useful for a variety of reasons. For one, weapons break quite easily in this game and some weapons are so good, players don't want to lose them. There's also the ability to duplicate food, crafting items, and other various materials that can be massively useful. However, the latest update for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has removed this glitch, as reported by dataminer OatmealDome. You can view the full patch notes for the game below.

Audio Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the sound would play at an extremely high volume in certain conditions.

Additional Fixes

Fixed an issue in the main quest, "Camera Work in the Depths", where players could not progress beyond a certain point. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

It seems pretty likely a different duplication glitch will be found at some point. It's unclear when that might happen, but given how quickly the first one was found, it probably won't be long. Either way, at least Nintendo is working to fix some of the other issues with Tears of the Kingdom.

