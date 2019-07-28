Rumor: The Order 1886 Sequel in Development

UPDATE: Jordan Mychal Lemos has clarified that he doesn’t know if a sequel is in development, rather that’s what articles in the past have lead him to believe.

Before this gets any more out of hand, I know nothing about a sequel. These are the types of articles I read last year and I remembered reading 11 months later as there was one coming. Sorry to disappoint. pic.twitter.com/tVPKGzavOJ — Jordan Mychal Lemos (@crypticjordan) July 28, 2019

According to a new report/rumor, a sequel to The Order 1886 is in development, presumably for either PS4 or PS5 (or both). The news comes way of Jordan Mychal Lemos, a writer at Sucker Punch Productions who’s currently working on Ghost of Tsushima, and who has worked at Ubisoft in the past on Asssasin’s Creed Odyssey. More specifically, when talking about The Order 1886, and why everyone should play it with The Gamerheads podcast, Lemos revealed that the team over at Ready at Dawn is cooking up a follow-up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Everyone should play The Order 1886, especially since — I guess they’re making a sequel, which I don’t know if it’s The Order 1887 or-.” At this point Lemos is cut off by the host of the show, who asks if Ready at Dawn is actually doing a sequel, which prompts Lemos to claim that last he heard the developer was making a second entry, which he says he’s excited for.

Now, it’s a bit unclear what Lemos means by “last time he heard.” Did he hear this from someone at Ready at Dawn, or is this just something he picked up from a random Internet rumor? The former appears to be the case, but it’s not 100 percent clear. In other words, take this with a grain of salt. In fact, even if it’s the former, still take this with a grain of salt, like you would any unofficial information.

That all said, given that Sony Interactive Entertainment owns the IP, if a sequel is actually in development, it would have to have been greenlighted by it. And given the reception to the first game, it’s hard to believe Sony would order a sequel. However, while The Order 1886 was criticized at launch for its length and lack of actual gameplay, it had massive potential. The world and characters were interesting, the custom-built engine was impressive, and what was there was decent. There just wasn’t much of it. In other words, maybe Sony sees its potential, and decided to take a shot at a sequel. Unfortunately, at this point all we can do is speculate.

For those that don’t know: The Order 1886 released back in February 2015. It was one of the first big PS4 exclusives, and perhaps PlayStation’s biggest fumble this generation, garnering a very middling 63 on Metacritic.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see a sequel to The Order 1886?

Thanks, Reset Era.