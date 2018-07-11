The Rock’s Rampage Film Gets the Honest Trailer Treatment

We figured with Skyscraper releasing this week and all, it was about time that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s previous film got the Honest Trailer treatment. And lo and behold, here we are.

The film, based on the 80’s classic video game of the same name, did serviceably well at the box office, though hardly the best when it comes to The Rock’s work. Nevertheless, the Honest Trailer is pretty fair, taking shots at some of the dialogue written in the film, as well as with Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s overdone Southern drawl.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer begins with a look back at some of the Rock’s previous work in Hercules, San Andreas and Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle, and then ties it all together with the forthcoming Skyscraper. “Dang, the guy makes so many movies, the Honest Trailer for his last one comes out the same week as his new one!”

After mentioning the arcade game and how you “slap a button until your giant ape turns into a tiny naked guy,” it then talks about a film that’s “slightly less ridiculous.” It then talks about how the movie is drawn out like a kid with crayons — with the script written by the same one to boot.

Oh, and of course there’s a Vin Diesel Fast 8 joke. Because of course there is. “Sad. It’s okay.”

Then we get to the monsters. “The Rock’s character is literally invulnerable” when it comes to going against them though.

But then it goes into the secondary characters, like Naomie Harris, who was apparently thinking Rampage would be a good follow-up to Moonlight. Then we get to Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his Southern dialogue, and, well, just watch for yourself.

It does conclude that if you’re looking for logic in a video game movie, then you’re about as dumb as a…pair of scissors. (Apparently, the narrator is a bit intimidated by the Rock’s presence. Hell, wouldn’t you be?!)

The movie itself is a lot of fun, and the Honest Trailer isn’t too brutal, so it’s well worth a watch if you’re preparing yourself for Skyscraper. You can check Rampage out now on Blu-Ray, Digital HD and DVD. Skyscraper, meanwhile, releases Friday.