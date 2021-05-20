WWE's The Rock Joins Ultimate Rivals Roster

✖

Some of your favorite WWE superstars have invaded Bit Fry's Ultimate Rivals: The Court, and now the game is welcoming one of its biggest stars yet in the most electrifying man in all of entertainment, The Rock. The Rock is joining the roster to play some hoops, and he's sporting some custom gear for the occasion. As you can see in the image below, Rock is wearing a shirt that almost has an armor feel to it, with Team Bring It emblazoned on the front. The sleeves, boots, and trunks are black with bright yellow accent lines, and the likeness is pretty spot-on, complete with a raised eyebrow. You can check out the image below.

We don't see him in action just yet, but we wouldn't be surprised to see him dishing out a Rock Bottom on some poor unsuspecting player as he makes his way to the rim. Rock joins Bayley, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, and Sasha Banks, and there are more WWE stars coming to the game as well.

(Photo: Bit Fry/WWE)

The Court is focused on short-session games with arcade rules, but wants to balance that with a deeper skill-based experience for those looking for a challenge. Rock, Lynch, Bayley, Reigns, and Banks can now face off against NBA stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, De'Aaron Fox, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, and James Harden, as well as the WNBA’s Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne, and Skylar Diggins-Smith, USWNT’s Alex Morgan, the NHL’s Alex Ovechkin, the NFL’s Juju Smith-Schuster and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky in the game.

There are more than 140 competitors to choose from, and you can compete in multiplayer or single-player matches against AI opponents to a stellar audio track by voice actor Tim Kitzrow, who you'll remember from Midway's classic titles like NBA Jam, NFL Blitz, and Wayne Gretzky64.

“With WWE joining the Ultimate Rivals franchise, we can now really say that Bit Fry’s re-envisioning of arcade-action sports video-games has truly become ultimate,” remarked Ben Freidlin, CEO and founder of Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. “Our promise to gamers has always been that they can build the ultimate team of athletes to compete in ways that only they can imagine, and that promise has just taken on a totally new dimension that we’re honored to have the creative opportunity to bring to life, and excited for our gamers to enjoy.”

Ultimate Rivals: The Court is coming soon to Apple Arcade and Steam, and there are plans for it to come to consoles as well.

