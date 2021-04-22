WWE's Becky Lynch and Bayley Joining Ultimate Rivals

✖

Bit Fry's Ultimate Rivals: The Court surprised everyone when they tagged in some WWE superstars to join in on the basketball action, kicking things off with Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks. Now they're making the crossover even better by adding two more of WWE's biggest superstars to the roster, and the two new additions are none other than The Man herself Becky Lynch, and the ultimate Role Model Bayley. Both stars look awesome in. the game's stylized aesthetic, which you can check out below, and Reigns, Banks, Lynch, and Bayley will be joined by four more Superstars in the coming months. We're not sure who those new additions will be yet, but there are a few names that come to mind, including Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, and Asuka just to name a few possibilities.

The Court is focused on short-session games with arcade rules, but also wants to deliver a deeper skill-based experience for those looking for a challenge. Lynch, Bayley, Reigns, and Banks can now face off against NBA stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, De'Aaron Fox, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, and James Harden, as well as the WNBA’s Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne, and Skylar Diggins-Smith, USWNT’s Alex Morgan, the NHL’s Alex Ovechkin, the NFL’s Juju Smith-Schuster and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky in the game.

(Photo: Bit Fry)

There are more than 140 competitors to choose from, and you can compete in multiplayer or single-player matches against AI opponents to a stellar audio track by voice actor Tim Kitzrow, who you'll remember from Midway's classic titles like NBA Jam, NFL Blitz, and Wayne Gretzky64.

“With WWE joining the Ultimate Rivals franchise, we can now really say that Bit Fry’s re-envisioning of arcade-action sports video-games has truly become ultimate,” remarked Ben Freidlin, CEO and founder of Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. “Our promise to gamers has always been that they can build the ultimate team of athletes to compete in ways that only they can imagine, and that promise has just taken on a totally new dimension that we’re

honored to have the creative opportunity to bring to life, and excited for our gamers to enjoy.”

(Photo: Bit Fry)

“Bit Fry is a leading innovator in arcade-style sports games and we are thrilled to partner with them to integrate WWE’s larger-than-life characters and pop culture icons next to some of the biggest athletes across the world of sports,” said Sarah Cummins, WWE Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. “This partnership creates another way for our passionate fans to engage with their favorite WWE Superstars and Legends in a unique setting while giving WWE new opportunities to connect with a variety of sports fans.”

Ultimate Rivals: The Court is coming soon to Apple Arcade and Steam, and there are plans for it to come to consoles as well.

What do you think of Lynch and Bayley? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!