The Sims 5 Leak Reveals Huge Open World Map

It looks like full map of The Sims 5 has potentially leaked online, and it may in turn reveal a huge open world. Over on Reddit, an anonymous user claims to have datamined the game's current map from a recent playtest build of the game a few weeks ago. To back up this claim, they provide an image that they say is the game's full map. Of course, it could be a fake, but if it is a fake, it is a reasonably impressive fake and would require more effort than fakes usually provide. Nonetheless, take everything below with a grain of salt as there is no way to validate the leak.

According to the leaker, the red part of the map was the playable area in the recent playtest. Further, the leaker believes the map is somewhat based on Paris. And that is about the extent of the leak. There is no mention of the game being open world by the leaker, but the design of the map not only suggests this, but suggests the game's map is quite large compared to previous games.

"Project Rene [The Sims 5] is the latest title being released by Maxis. This map was datamined from myself through the Project Rene Playtest build that was leaked a few weeks ago," reads the Reddit post in question. The area colored in red on the map indicates the playable area in the playtest. Here are some comparisons between the map and some in game screenshots which shows the map lines up correctly. The map is also based on Paris I believe as i have also found actual IRL photo references in the game files as well."

Due to the nature of the leak, we can not share the map itself, but it can currently be viewed here. As for Maxis and EA, neither have commented on this leak and the speculation it has created.