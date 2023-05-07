The Super Mario Bros. Movie Crosses Major Box Office Milestone

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hit theaters this weekend, which means The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been dethroned at the box office. However, the new Marvel threequel has a long way to go before it catches up with the animated movie's box office numbers. At the end of April, The Super Mario Bros. Movie officially crossed $1 billion worldwide and it reached another milestone this weekend. According to Variety, the film has now earned $500 million at the domestic box office.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is only one of 19 films to reach $500 million at the domestic box office. This marked the movie's fifth weekend in theaters, which earned it an additional $18.5 million from 3,909 theaters in North America. Currently, it's the highest-grossing movie of 2023. In its first weekend, The Super Mario Bros. Movie had the biggest opening for an animated film globally, beating out Frozen 2. This weekend, the movie surpassed Toy Story 4 to become the fifth-biggest animated movie of all time.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has earned $1,155,299,000 so far, meaning it still has to beat Minions ($1,157,271,759), Incredibles 2 ($1,242,805,359), Frozen ($1,256,848,976), and Frozen II ($1,437,862,795) to become the highest-grossest animated movie of all time. As for the domestic box office, Incredibles 2 is the movie to beat at $608,581,744.

ComicBook.Com's The Super Mario Bros. Movie Review:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie may be crushing it at the box office, but it's still getting mixed reactions from critics with a middling 59% score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave The Super Mario Bros. Movie a 2 out of 5. While the visual delights of the film were well-received by Cavanaugh, he did question whether all the easter eggs distracted the filmmakers from making a complete film. The review stated that "passionate Mario fans will find a lot to love" in the film and "younger audiences will likely be enraptured by the bright and playful sequences," but the viewing experience for average moviegoers will "feel similar to watching someone repeatedly die in a Mario game." Check out the full review here.

Who Stars in The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as the villainous Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now playing in theaters.