Super Mario Bros. Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The Rotten Tomatoes score for Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment's The Super Mario Bros. Movie has dropped and it's likely far lower than many fans would have expected. By all accounts, the upcoming Mario Bros. Movie is going to be a smash hit, regardless of what critics say. Given that this is an animated film based on the most popular gaming franchise ever, it's bound to rake in loads of money for Universal and Illumination. Despite the surefire box office success, though, it seems like The Super Mario Bros. Movie leaves a lot to be desired.

As of this afternoon, the initial wave of reviews for The Super Mario Bros. Movie dropped, and based on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, they're mostly negative. At the time of this writing, The Super Mario Bros. Movie sits at a 48% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes following reviews from 54 different critics. Given Illumination's previous acclaim with projects like Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets, it's pretty surprising to see how low Super Mario Bros. has debuted.

When looking at our own review here on ComicBook.com, we happen to agree with the early consensus on The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Although our reviewer thinks that the film will be a hit with children and longtime video game fans, the story of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is pretty shallow and the interactions between its characters are lacking chemistry. As a result, we ended up giving the movie a 2 out of 5 rating.

The first reviews are in for #SuperMarioMovie – it's currently Rotten at 48% on the Tomatometer, with 54 reviews: https://t.co/dIlMnqyFtR pic.twitter.com/F5N3kzdPFh — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 4, 2023

If you're still looking forward to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the long-awaited animated film is set to finally hit theaters tomorrow on April 5th. The movie stars the voices of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, and Charles Martinet.

Are you surprised to see how low the review scores have been for The Super Mario Bros. Movie so far? And does this Rotten Tomatoes rating impact your own willingness to see the film? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.