Texas Chain Saw Massacre Offers Xbox Fans Huge Discount

If you're playing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on Xbox, Microsoft has a pretty sweet deal for you. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of the most infamous horror movies of all-time and after nearly 50 years, it still manages to be absolutely horrifying. The film was released in 1974 and directed by Tobe Hooper on a shoestring budget with a bunch of unknown actors in Texas. It was loosely inspired by the murders of Ed Gein and leveraged a very gritty, terrifying style that gave the film a very evil, eerie feel. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre wasn't actually that gory, most of the violence happens off-screen, but the image of a large man in a mask chasing people around with a chainsaw left a mark on viewers.

With that said, a video game based on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was released last week and it's getting rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The game has been played by millions of people, partially thanks to it being available on Xbox Game Pass. If you're a fan of the franchise or are interested in seeing the original film for the first time, Xbox has a great deal. Anyone who has bought or played The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game is eligible to purchase a copy of the 40th anniversary edition of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre movie on the Xbox Store for just $5.

You'll be able to own the iconic film and also get an hour and a half of bonus features as well. It's a great deal and worth taking advantage of, especially if you got the game for free through Xbox Game Pass. To claim this deal, there's a tab on the store page for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game that will take you to the store page for the film where you can then purchase it for $5.

