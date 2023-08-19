The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is now out, but many are wondering if they'll have to pay full price in order to get access to it. Over the last decade or so, there's been a huge rise in asymmetrical games, particularly in the horror genre. Games like Friday the 13th and Dead by Daylight have dominated this genre, highlighting a huge appeal for both the genre itself and games that utilize iconic horror franchises. Although Dead by Daylight has plenty of original content, it has leveraged the likes of Alien, Halloween, and other horror franchises in content updates to draw in more audiences. With that said, the latest game in this genre is a multiplayer adaptation of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The new game is out today on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, much to the excitement of fans. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has been met with rave reviews already and is a prime example of how these franchises can be used in gaming. It's also an opportunity to shed a positive light on a franchise that has died out in recent years with fewer films, especially as the last few have been absolutely lambasted by fans and critics alike. However, sometimes it's difficult for fans to fully enjoy these kinds of games as they're best played with a group of friends and not everyone can (or wants to) shell out a bunch of money for a game to play in a group. Thankfully, Xbox fans won't have to deal with this.

Is The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is available through Xbox Game Pass. If you want to play the game, own an Xbox, and have Xbox Game Pass, you can play the game at no extra cost. Of course, you can also sign up for Xbox Game Pass right now and get the game at a cheaper cost than it would be to buy the game outright. Just be warned, if the game leaves Xbox Game Pass in the future, you will have to pay for it.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.