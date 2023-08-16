The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Devs Reassure Players Worried About Another Friday the 13th Situation

In 2017, Gun Media released Friday the 13th: The Game, an asymmetric horror game that put players in the role of Jason Vorhees, or campers struggling to stay alive. The game connected with fans in a big way, but licensing issues led to the servers shutting down in 2020. This week, Gun Media will be releasing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, an asymmetric horror game based on an entirely different horror property. Naturally, fans of Friday the 13th might be wary about checking out Gun Media's follow-up, but creative director Ronnie Hobbs told PCGamesN that things are different this time.

"The situation surrounding Friday the 13th was inherently more complicated than it is with Texas," Hobbs told PCGamesN. "With Texas, we are dealing directly with Kim Henkel, the sole owner of the IP. We've been working closely with him during the entire process not only from a creative standpoint, but also a legal one. We have been as diligent as possible during this entire experience to ensure things go smoothly."

Gun Media is not the only developer that ran into problems related to the Friday the 13th license, as Blue Wizard Digital's Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle was delisted from digital storefronts earlier this year. The rights surrounding the franchise have been messy for years, but as Hobbs points out, no such issue exists with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Hopefully that means fans will be able to continue to enjoy the game for many years to come!

Releasing on August 18th, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre should hold a lot of appeal for fans of Friday the 13th: The Game. Both games have a number of similarities, putting players in the role of either a classic horror villain, or a would-be survivor. However, there are several differences, most notably the fact that there won't be just one villain in the game. While Friday the 13th just had Jason as a playable killer, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has three killers pursuing four survivors. Anyone that's ever seen the Texas Chain Saw movies knows how accurate that is to the films, and it should offer an experience that stands well on its own!

