Watch The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Stream PUBG on Xbox One X, and Win Prizes

Tomorrow afternoon, The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs (Carl) will be hooking up with the Xbox Live Sessions team to stream some Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds on Xbox One X. The stream is going to take place on the Mixer Xbox Channel (which you can find here) at 2 PM PT / 4 PM Central.

This will be Chandler’s second time appearing on Xbox Live Sessions, and will give The Walking Dead fans a chance to catch up with a member of the cast before the show returns on February 25. It will also give PUBG players a chance to learn and improve. Playerunknown himself, Brendan Greene, will be joining Chandler for the stream to offer some gameplay tips and answer questions from fans on Mixer.

If you’ve never watched a stream on Mixer before, it’s actually really easy. If you game on an Xbox One already, all you have to do is sign in with your Microsoft account, and you’re good to go right away. When you set up all of your Xbox Live stuff, you automatically took care of your Mixer account creation. You won’t have to jump through any additional hoops to log on and start watching. For the rest of you, you can create an account quickly, and free, right here.

It will be worth tuning in, even if you’re not a huge fan of PUBG or The Walking Dead. Xbox very regularly offers prizes to viewers who watch their content through Mixer, and you never know what you might win! There’s probably a copy of PUBG up for grabs at least, and very likely some other prizes.

From this morning’s Xbox Wire update: “Over the last few months, PUBG has reached incredible milestones, most recently surpassing 4 million players across the Xbox One family of devices. Now, in addition to buying or gifting the game to a friend you can pick up PUBG with the Xbox One S PlayerUknown’s Battlegrounds Bundle, which includes an Xbox One S console with built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, Xbox Wireless Controller, and a full-game download of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds.”