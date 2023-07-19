New Walking Dead Video Game Announced for PC

Skybound has today revealed The Walking Dead: Betrayal, which is the latest video game to come about based on the hit multimedia series. Over the past decade, a number of different games tied to The Walking Dead have released, all of differing genres and gameplay styles. Now, Skybound is partnering with Other Ocean Interactive for TWD: Betrayal, which is far more multiplayer-centric compared to past outings.

Announced alongside an initial trailer, The Walking Dead: Betrayal is a “game of cooperation and social deception” that allows between five and eight people to play at a time. At its core, Betrayal is a third-person action game that will see survivors attempting to stay alive while fighting off the zombie masses. TWD: Betrayal puts teamwork at its core, but in every match, teams will be forced to deal with “traitors” among themselves. These traitors are secretive to the rest of the group and those playing as the pseudo-antagonist will have to find ways to sabotage the group without giving themselves away. Essentially, Betrayal is The Walking Dead’s version of Among Us, as it contains many of the same qualities as the mega-hit game.

You can get a first look at The Walking Dead: Betrayal in the video below:

https://youtu.be/wk6vF3gUqic

“We’re tremendously excited to unveil this latest The Walking Dead experience that fully immerses players with a fresh and unique take on social deception gameplay,” said The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman in a statement accompanying the reveal of Betrayal. “Partnering with Other Ocean Interactive, true innovators in this game genre, will allow players to experience hordes of deceit and distrust as they struggle to work together to survive and escape.”

Currently, The Walking Dead: Betrayal doesn’t have a specific launch date, but it is known to be coming to PC via Steam in the future. In the near term, Other Ocean Interactive and Skybound will be holding a closed beta for the game next month starting on August 10th. Those interested in taking part in this testing phase can sign-up and gain more information through the game’s official Discord.

In other Skybound news, the company just recently announced a video game adaptation of Invincible as well that is being created in tandem with Ubisoft. Titled Invincible: Guarding the Globe, the game is planned to come to mobile devices and should be releasing soon.