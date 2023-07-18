Invincible Video Game Announced by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has announced that it’s collaborating with Skybound to create a video game based on the Invincible comic book series. Last year, Skybound teased that it was in the process of working on games associated with the Invincible franchise, which has expanded greatly in recent years primarily thanks to its TV adaptation on Prime Video. Now, Invincible is set to finally branch out into the video game space thanks to a partnership with one of the most recognizable publishers around.

Revealed on Ubisoft’s own website today, the publisher announced Invincible: Guarding the Globe for iOS and Android devices. Guarding the Globe is described as an RPG where players will be able to “collect characters, manage your attack squad, and engage in superpowered, multi-battle action – all while experiencing an original storyline.” Ubisoft unveiled this Invincible video game alongside a CGI video for the title that features characters like Atom Eve, Monster Girl, and Invincible himself.

Currently, gameplay for Invincible: Guarding the Globe hasn’t been shown off, but Ubisoft says that the game will see various characters filling Attack, Defender, or Support roles. Players will be able to assemble teams of five characters from the Invincible universe and grow their powers through netting experience points and equipping various items. Guarding the Globe will also follow a seasonal format, with each new season bringing an additional character from the world of Invincible into the game.

“It’s been so exciting watching the Invincible universe evolve from comic book to TV series, and now to a video game,” said Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman in an accompanying statement. “Invincible being a multi-hero narrative, I love that we’ve made the game into a multiplayer RPG and that you can fight numerous battles simultaneously. Ubisoft did an incredible job seamlessly recreating Invincible for the small screen.”

Currently, Invincible: Guarding the Globe doesn’t have a specific launch date but Ubisoft has said that the game will be releasing “soon.” In the interim, those who are interested in playing Guarding the Globe can pre-register for access on Ubisoft’s own website right here.