This ‘The Witcher 3’ Timelapse Video In ‘Minecraft’ Is Stunning

Minecraft, despite having been out for almost a decade now, continues to prove that the creatively driven title has a lot of life left it. The community is strong and never ceases to amaze with their amazing creations in-game. From epic crossovers, to just incredible innovation – the sky is the limit for these block creators and this latest video proves just that, especially if you’re a The Witcher 3 fan!

The building mechanics in this game are really limitless. For those that bypass the Survival mode and go right into the Creative one, it is a nice outlet for letting that inner artist shine. With the easy to use building mechanics and the incredibly soothing soundtrack, it’s really no wonder that so many still tank an impressive amount of hours into this game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This project by an impressive group of creators called Elysium Fire recording an incredible eight minute timelapse video of their creation of The Witcher 3’s Novigrad. Even better? It was recreated completely to scale, which took the team just over three months.

“Welcome to Novigrad,” boasts the mod’s official description, “The people of this small town on an island not far from Oakvale have always lived thanks to its port and shipyard. Its magnificent castle testifies to an unequaled richness in the surroundings for its time.”

Even better? It’s available to download right here for free!

Videos like this always make me incredibly happy because you can just imagine the level of pride the creators are feeling with it. I can’t even seem to build a one-level house with four solid walls, so seeing entire kingdoms coming to life is absolutely astounding to me.

Minecraft is now available for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PC, and mobile devices. It’s even available on the Nintendo Switch!

With all of the recent The Witcher news in terms of the upcoming Netflix series, it’s understandable that the incredible RPG experience would be on our minds. If you’re stuck with us in this fandom paradise, feel free to check out our The Witcher game hub right here for more news regarding our favourite fantasy universe.