Steam Surprises Users With Free Download of 2021 Game

Steam users have been surprised with a free download for a 2021 game. The game's Steam listing makes no mention of the Steam Deck. This doesn't mean it is isn't playable on the Steam Deck; games that are confirmed unplayable on Steam Deck are marked this way. Rather, it simply means it is unknown if the game supports the Steam Deck as either the developer has not gone through the hoops to get the game verified for the platform or Valve hasn't checked it out yet. Whatever the case, Steam Deck users may come across compatibility issues.

As for the game itself, it specifically debuted back on March 23, 2021 via developer Littlefield Studios and publisher Dear Villagers. And according to Steam User Reviews, the game is decent. To date, it has nearly 1,000 user reviews, 91 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" rating, the second highest rating you can earn on Steam.

If you haven't connected the dots yet, the mystery game is Machinika: Museum, which doesn't have any Metacritic score because of an insufficient number of reviews, leaving Steam User reviews as the lone indicator of its quality. Whether it is worth the time of Steam users, who would normally have to pay $14.99 for the game, we don't know. Any and all Steam users who do decide to check out the game now that it is free to download -- and will be until May 27 -- will need to set aside two to three hours to experience the game from start to finish.

"Machinika Museum invites you to discover and solve puzzles rich in mystery! An original adventure combining hidden objects and an intriguing story inspired by the excellent old school puzzle game Myst and the more recent The Room and The House of Da Vinci," reads an official description of the game.

The game's official description adds: "In a distant future, finding machines from alien civilizations is not unusual, especially in a museum dedicated to them. Your job is to receive these devices and to understand how to repair them. But this time, something is different. You have not been given any information and this seems to be rather urgent... What are these machines? Who sent them? Why won't anyone give you any answers? You will have to find for yourself which secrets and stories are hidden behind these mechanisms."

