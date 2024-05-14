ABC Fall Primetime Schedule Moves Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary is on the move come this Fall on ABC. The network is showing off its lineup as a part of this week's upfront presentations. Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich gave a quick introduction before getting into this varied lineup. Abbott Elementary and Grey's Anatomy are in some new slots for Fall 2024. Quinta Brunson's comedy is now on 9:30pm on Wednesdays. Meanwhile, the longtime heavy-hitter from Shonda Rhimes is now in the 9pm hole for Thursdays.

Interestingly, there are few scripted programs on the slate for ABC's Fall scheulde. That might be down to the dual strikes last year affecting things or maybe it could be more along the lines of cutting costs across the entertainment landscape. At any rate, some ineresting changes for the network this year.

(Photo: ABC)

"We have a lot to celebrate as we gear up to deliver a fall season that's packed with compelling new series, beloved fan favorites and must-see live events," Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group told the assembled media in a statement. "We're focused on driving our viewership with an expanding slate anchored by best-in-class talent and supported by the enviable and combined reach of ABC and Hulu."

Abbott Elementary Continues To Dominate For ABC

(Photo: Disney)

It's been a love affair for ABC and Abbott Elementary from the start of the sitcom's run on the network. Quinta Brunson has really crafted a show that attracts audiences and stands out in a sea of shows that have used this template. Now, Abbott marches forward into another season on broadcast with massive support from the people over at Hulu as well. After snagging an Emmy for the sitcom, ABC quickly announced a renewal for Abbott Elementary. It's all so well-deserved and both sides are looking forward to what may come in the future.

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group said when the news broke.

"Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers," she added. "And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."

