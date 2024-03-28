The Witcher 4 Sounds Bigger Than Cyberpunk 2077

It sounds like The Witcher 4 will be CD Projekt Red's biggest game to date, eclipsing its most recent blockbuster releases, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077. According to CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 4 is still in pre-production, but the plan is for it begin production in the second half of this year. In the build up to this. CDPR notes it has built the biggest team it has ever had.

How big exactly the team is, we don't know. As of November of last year, 330 developers were working on the game, but this has presumably grown and will grow as the game draws closer to production. This can only mean two things. The Witcher 4 is going to be bigger and more ambitious than anything CD Projekt Red has previously released. This seems likely, but it may not be what this indicates.

CD Projekt Red would scale up to this size unless this was the ambition, unless its ambition was to create something of similar scope but to do it quicker. If you are bringing on more developers, it is to increase the scale of the game compared to previous projects or maintain the scale but produce it a quicker rate. Whatever the case, the end result is good news for fans of The Witcher.

Unfortunately, with the game not entering production until later this year, it is, at the very least, a few years away still. In fact, it may end up being.a PS6 or next Xbox game. Whatever the case, CD Projekt Red also confirmed work on a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is underway, but this game is still in the concept stage.

Right now, we don't have much more than speculation. All of this information came the way of a recent earnings call with investors, so it was unsurprisingly light on details. That said, if any more details surface, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.