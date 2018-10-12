‘The Witcher: Of Flesh and Flame’: First Look at Issue 2 of New Comic Series

It’s a good month to be a Witcher fan! Hot on the heels of the recent Netflix The Witcher casting news, Dark Horse has just given us our first look at issue two of their Of Flesh and Flame comic series coming later this year!

Dark Horse gave us your exclusive first look at the new series and what it has to offer fans of the glorious RPG franchise. With The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt writer Aleksandra Motyka at the helm and art done by the talented Marianna Strychowska, the new comic mini-series is guaranteed to be the perfect addition to the lore so many fell in love with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dark Horse Comics tells us, “After arriving in an enigmatic location by mistake, and being forced to hide their identities, Geralt and Dandelion find themselves faced with an impossible task. Concurrently, Geralt’s attention is drawn to a series of strange episodes surrounding the King’s concubines. Will the duo be able to solve the palace’s dilemma, as well as their own, and secure their safety and freedom?”

We got our first look of the first issue earlier this year and Dark Horse told us a little more about what we could expect from this new series:

“Geralt is summoned by an old friend to help solve a mystery involving his daughter. Upon his arrival, Geralt is surprised by another friend from the past and he soon finds himself transported to regions beyond his original expectations.”

The first of four issues goes on sale December 19th of this year, perfect for the holiday season! You can also pre-order it now through local comic shops, major retailers, and the Dark Horse site itself! As for issue two, it goes on sale January 9th and will be available for $3.99.

Need a little help catching up on all of the characters in The Witcher? Dark Horse also has The Witcher Library Edition going on sale before the release of The Witcher: Of Flesh and Flame. The Library Edition will be live on October 24th ahead of the new comic mini-series’ release.

For more about the Library Edition:

Featuring story art by Joe Querio, Piotr Kowalski, and Max Bertolini, with a bonus sketchbook section and additional art by Dave Johnson (100 Bullets), Dan Panosian (Slots), Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo), Duncan Fegredo (MPH), Simon Bisley (Lobo), and a cover by Mike Mignola (Hellboy).

This compendeum collects issues 1-5 of The Witcher’s House of Glass, Fox Children, Curse of Crows, and the one-shot Killing Monsters. It also has a sketchbook portion for those fans that just can’t get enough of this amazing universe!