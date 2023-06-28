The Witcher Star Says Liam Hemsworth Is Doing "Insane" Training to Play Geralt

Season 4 of Netflix's The Witcher is set to make a big change as Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill. When this news was first announced last year, fans were largely quite negative about the recasting, primarily because Cavill has done so well as Geralt. Despite this, it sounds like Hemsworth isn't looking to cut any corners and has been "throwing himself" into the world of The Witcher to adequately prepare for what lies ahead.

Speaking to Games Radar+, The Witcher's Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier in the show, says that he has been in contact with Hemsworth a bit. Batey said that he hasn't given Hemsworth any tips on how he should approach playing Geralt, but he did mention that the show's new leading man has been training incessantly. He also said that Hemsworth has been reading the Witcher book series and has spoken to Batey about some of his own favorite moments from the novels.

"I've been in contact with him. We've been emailing, we've been exchanging our favorite quotes from the books and things like that," Batey said of his current interactions with Hemsworth. "I don't think any of us are in the position to advise on playing Geralt but he's throwing himself into it. His training regime is insane and he's been devouring the books."

Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer in The Witcher, also happened to mention that she's also briefly been in contact with Hemsworth and has sent him a "message of support." For now, though, most of the cast has yet to meet Hemsworth in person and likely won't do so until filming begins on Season 4. Clearly, the cast of The Witcher is behind Hemsworth, and hopefully, the new actor behind Geralt can win apprehensive fans over in the long run as well.

Currently, it's not known when our first look at Hemsworth as Geralt might come about as Season 4 of The Witcher has yet to begin production. As for Season 3, it's set to land on Netflix tomorrow, June 29, with its first five episodes. The final three episodes of Season 3 of The Witcher will then roll out next month on July 27.