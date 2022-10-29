The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting

Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.

Cavill and Hemsworth shared their comments about The Witcher and Season 4 at the same time on Instagram. In Cavill's post, he confirmed the news of the recasting and said he looked forward to seeing what Hemsworth did with the role.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill said. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

Cavill closed his post by saying Geralt had "a wonderful depth to him" and encouraged Hemsworth to "enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

While not a direct response to Cavill, Hemsworth shared the following on his own page:

"As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure," he said. "Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

Given that Season 3 is not yet out, no release date for The Witcher Season 4 was mentioned in Netflix's announcement. Season 3 of The Witcher is expected to be released at some point during Summer 2023.