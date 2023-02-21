The Witcher Deepfake Shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

It will be a while before fans get their first look at Liam Hemsworth in the role of The Witcher's Geralt -- but YouTube creator StryderHD has given them a virtual first look using deepfake technology. This is far from the first fan art to put Hemsworth into the role, of course, but it's the first one that uses this technology to make him actually move around and interact with elements from the show.

Last year, Netflix revealed that after Season 3 of The Witcher, Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill on the show. The news came just after Cavill appeared in Black Adam as Superman, which led many to believe that he was goign to be heading up a new Superman movie, and that explained his absence. Instead, the actor moved over to rival streamer Amazon to headline a Warhammer series.

"I'm so excited for viewers," said showrunner Lauren Hissrich. "I think that it's just a new chapter for us. And I think new chapters bring new energy and that people will find things to love. So yeah, personally, I'm really excited."

You can see it below.

Besides Cavill's other pursuits, he has expressed frustration with some of the stories on The Witcher, leading some to assume that the break came as a result of creative differences between the star and the producers. Either way, it seems likely we won't know the full details of the rift for some time, since neither he nor anyone at Netflix are keen to talk about it.

In The Witcher, convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.