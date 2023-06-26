The Witcher Teases Liam Hemsworth's Geralt

The Witcher Season 3 is set to be the final season of Henry Cavill playing Geralt of Rivia. With Season 4, Liam Hemsworth will replace Cavill as the monster-slaying protagonist. As you would expect, fans of the Netflix show aren't too thrilled or optimistic about the change, which remains shrouded in mystery. Of course, over time, light will be shed on the abrupt departure, but until then Netflix has a mountain to climb, which is to convince fans the show can live without its much-loved star. To this end, executive producer of the show, Tomek Baginski, has teased fans that the showrunners have a "very, very good plan" to introduce the new Geralt without getting away from the series' lore.

"We have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam. Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, [but] it's also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five," said Baginski. "It's very lore accurate. It's very close to what was set out in the books and I think this change will be quite flawless. But at the same time it will be a new Geralt, it will be a new face for this character and I think it will also be very, very exciting to see."

As you may know, the show has been heavily criticized by hardcore fans of the series for getting too far away from the source material, aka the books. This wasn't as much of a criticism with Season 1, but it became a huge criticism with Season 2. And according to rumors, playing fast and loose with the source material formed a big wedge between Cavill and the showrunners, as Cavill is a well documented huge fan of the series.

Unfortunately, for Hemsworth, he may have signed up for an impossible job to work on a show that could very well be on the way out. For Hemsworth, talent will not be an issue, but it's understood he's not very familiar with the source material. And for a show struggling with credibility with fans, this could be a glaring downgrade.

H/T, Yahoo via Redanian Intelligence.