The Witcher Remake Will Remove "Bad, Outdated" Content

The Witcher Remake was announced on October 26, 2022. Since then, we've heard nothing about the remake from CD Projekt Red or the developer responsible for the Unreal Engine 5 remake, Fool's Theory. We still don't have any media or meaningful details about what is being improved, but we do know what is being changed, or at least some of what is being changed. More specifically, CD Projekt Red has confirmed it will be removing some of the game's content in addition to changing content that is "unnecessarily convoluted."

"First and foremost, we need an honest, down-to-earth analysis of which parts are simply bad, outdated, or unnecessarily convoluted and need to be remade," said CD Projekt Red CEO, Jakub Rokosz. Rokosz did not disclose what exactly he means by by bad, outdated, and unnecessarily convoluted. What he does note is that the team wants to "create something that is both satisfying and still resonates with the feel of the original."

For what it is worth, the "bad and outdated" content presumably refers to some of the game's sexual content, which is excessive. Again this is not specified, but what else could be referring to unless he's simply taking about whole chunks of the game's design? That is presumably what the "unnecessarily convoluted" is for though. Unfortunately, it is unclear leaving fans with nothing but speculation. And many are assuming it is, at the very least, referring to the sex cards in the game.

CD Projekt Red probably did not expect this quote to garner the attention it has, so it is possible it will follow it up with more information and clarification soon. If this happens, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you think of The Witcher remake potentially removing some of the original's more lewd content?

