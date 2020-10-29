The Witcher Season 2 Reveals Huge Change to One Character

The Witcher season 2 is still filming, and some new set photos from the Netflix series reveal a major change a prominent character. Obviously, if you don't want any The Witcher season 2 SPOILERS then don't scroll any lower, because that's exactly what you're going to get! If you're still onboard, then take a look at this very telling set photo from The Witcher's production over in Fountains Abbey in Northern England. It depicts Elf sorceress Francesca Finabair, who is played by actress/model Mecia Simson. However, unlike in Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher novels, the show's version of Finabair will be upending lore by being pregnant!

VIEW: The Witcher Season 2 Francesca Finabair Set Photo SPOILERS

The realm of Nilfgaard and its politics are a big part of The Witcher world that has yet to be explored in-depth in the show. Francesca Findabair is a pivotal figure in that history, being noted as the most beautiful woman in the world - an elven sorceress that was pivotal in the "Thanedd Coup". That bloody event saw Brotherhood of Sorcerers collapse into civil strife between members loyal to The North, and those loyal to Nilfgaard's empire in the South. Both Geralt and Yennefer are present for that event, which effectively brought an end to the Brotherhood of Sorcerers. Francesca went on to be installed as the queen of Dol Blathanna as a reward for her loyalty to Nilfgaard in the Thanedd Coup. Francesca would then help create the Lodge of Sorceresses and "invite" Yennefer to join its ranks. The Lodge would then play a role in trying to recruit and train Ciri, with hopes to use her in Nilfgaard's plans. That scheme fell apart when Ciri, Geralt and Yennefer were caught up in the events of the "Rivian Pogrom" incident.

In the books, Francesca was never pregnant, or a mother, as the lore established that elves had serious fertility challenges compared to humans, and rarely gave birth. Casting sheets for The Witcher suggested that this new version of Francesca would be more child-focused, as a "mother who would do anything to protect her child."

Giving Francesca Findabair deeper motivations for role in the world of The Witcher makes sense for the show. Francesca is not quite a hero or villain - but kind of shades of both. Her desire to establish a society of free elves looks so much more sympathetic when considering its the future of her child she may be working for - as does her allegiance to non-human factions like the Scoia'tael, during the Thanedd Coup.

The Witcher season 2 is expected to arrive sometime in 2021.