The Witcher Season 2 Photos Reveal New Nilfgaard Armor

One of the more criticized elements in the first season of Netflix's The Witcher happened to be the Nilfgaardian armor, which was knocked for being a bit too close to fantasy armor as well as looking a bit rundown and basic for a force as lethal as Nilfgaard. It was very much intended to reflect Nilfgaard at the beginning of their rampage as opposed to the impressive force they become in the books, and thanks to new set photos (via Redanian Intelligence) fans should be pleased that the armor has received a big upgrade, as you can see in the photo of Eamon Farren (Cahir) below.

The new armor gets rid of the all-black color scheme of season 1 and features a mix of gold and black, and the armor itself has been upgraded as well, featuring significant plating as opposed to appearing more like heavy cloth or rubber.

The scene also shows Fringilla Vigo's (Mimi Ndiweni) new costume, which is again more regal and is one of many new looks fans will see for their favorite characters in season 2.

All of this took place during the filming of a big screen at Fountains Abbey, and that set includes a full Nilfgaardian camp if the black tents are anything to go by. There are also black banners all throughout the set. The photos themselves were captured by photographer Terry Blackburn.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now