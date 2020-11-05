The Witcher Season 2 Trailer Reveals Never-Before-Seen Monsters

To celebrate the passing of Halloween, Netflix dropped a surprising new teaser trailer for The Witcher that included our first glimpse of Season 2 and the monsters that are coming in the episodes. The trailer is cut to the iconic tune of “Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett with its own major twist, and is also padded with recognizable footage of Geralt’s battles with monsters from the first season. However, there are two quick looks at new monsters that our favorite Witcher will take on, likely earning some coin in the process of vicious slaying.

The first glimpse is of what appears to be some sort of creature’s limb, complete with a random eyeball thrown in. The second glimpse shows three different skeletons, and you can see both below (via Redanian Intelligence).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first glimpse seems to be some sort of creature, as it seems to be moving a bit. Perhaps the eyeball is the remains of whatever its last meal was. I tried to brighten it up even more, and those do seem like talons of some sort don’t they?

The second image shows the three skeletons, and it remains to be seen who they are and what their significance is. Someone in the comments brought up the Crones of Crookback Bog, but who knows. Though if we are bringing up things we’d love to see, the story of the Baron and Crookback Bog would be something I’d love to see in the series at some point.

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!