The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Feature Yennefer, Vilgefortz, and More

Before The Witcher had to pack up shop and head to the studio for more filming we got a few more photos from the Fountains Abbey set in Yorkshire thanks to photographer Peter Lau (via Redanian Intelligence). The new photos show several of the characters who were at the Battle of Sodden all together as well as a few of the show's powerful magic users and even a Nilfgaardian commander. The first photo also includes Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich who is having a conversation with Eamon Farren's Cahir, who also happens to be sporting a new look with a big beard and longer hair.

We also see Anya Chalotra's Yenenfer walking beside her, and elsewhere in the photo you can also see Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen) and Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu). They can also be seen in another photo with Tissaia actress MyAnna Buring. Another photo shows them walking with Sabrina actress Therica Wilson-Read and another unknown mage, and we are eager to see what the sequence they are all filming consists of.

The biggest reveal from this is Cahir's new look, since we've seen other photos that show him in new fancy Nilfgaardian armor and sporting a shorter haircut. Whether this is a moment right after the Battle of Sodden or something that occurs later remains to be seen, but it does seem Cahir goes through a few things regardless.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

