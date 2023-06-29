The Witcher Season 3 Early Reviews Reveal Surprising Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Witcher Season 3 is out and streaming on Netflix. Alongside the release, early reviews for the third season of the show have gone live, revealing a somewhat surprising Rotten Tomatoes score. Going into the third season, fans have expressed considerable concern and criticism as the show was seemingly set to get further away from the source material it was based on, or at least is what every pre-release trailer and quote, as well as Season 2 itself, signaled was going to happen. Couple this with the show's third season being in the shadow of Henry Cavill's departure at the end of it, and many didn't have high hopes for the junior season of the Netflix adaptation. That said, according to TV show critics, it is apparently pretty good.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, at the moment of writing this, 12 reviews have been posted, giving the third season of the show a score of 92% in the process. This is obviously quite high, though perhaps it shouldn't be too surprising, despite the aforementioned context, giving that Season 2 of the show has a 95% rating, making it "Certified Fresh." That said, the audience score of the second season is a much lower score of 58%. There is currently no audience score for the third season, but there could once again be a huge gap between critic and fan.

"The initial draw of The Witcher was Cavill getting to play a character he loved and watching him fight monsters and grunt his way through sticky, magical situations. But as the show evolves into a geopolitical magic thriller, The Witcher won't be able to rely on Cavill or cool monster fights much longer," reads a snippet from our review of the third season of the show. "It's a fascinating thing to watch -- The Witcher show made its name based on Cavill killing monsters, but its underlying source material used those fights as a way to introduce Geralt to readers. And while The Witcher novels delighted fans with compelling characters and a great storyline, the show has failed to pivot to match the source material and is quickly running out of time."

