The Witcher Showrunner Teases the Debut of Vesemir and Other Important Witchers

✖

It's going to be a bit before we see the anticipated season 2 of The Witcher, but that doesn't mean we can't start getting hyped for it, and a new interview with showrunner Lauren Hissrich is getting that hype train started. Hissrich recently spoke to The Wrap about the upcoming season, and during the conversation the topic of new Witchers happened to come up, which season 2 will have a plethora of. That includes Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Paul Bullion as Lambert, and Yasen Atour as Coen, and Hissrich teased a bit of what we can expect.

“Probably my favorite additions for Season 2 are the new Witchers,” Hissrich said. “Really, in Season 1, we got to know Geralt and he’s our prime example of a witcher. And then there is one other Witcher, Remus, who we meet in Episode 103, who quickly dies (laughs). So it was, for us really, about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is.”

This time the other Witchers will be much more prominent than just monster chum.

“When I talk about ‘The Witcher,’ I always talk about how these three characters coming together — Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer — they come together as a family. It’s the most important part of the series for me,” Hissrich said. “And when you start to imagine someone’s family, you also need to understand their family of origin. Sometimes that’s a mother and father, sometimes that’s blood relatives. For Geralt, it’s his brothers, it’s the brotherhood of the witchers. So I’m really excited to get back in and meet Vesemir, his father figure, for the first time and all of these men that he was raised with since he was seven years old."

"And one of the benefits of quarantine is the public has gotten to know these actors a little bit, because they are very present on social media and we’ve been doing bakeoffs and we’ve been doing danceoffs, and I think everyone has really gotten to know these actors a little bit better, too. And it’s exciting, because I think that sort of energy will be coming into Season 2," Hissrich said.

You can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.