‘The Witcher’s’ Triss and Geralt Reunited In This Cosplay

The Witcher’s Geralt is definitely a ladies man, especially in The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. One of the most beloved pairings is Triss Merigold and the Witcher himself and the pair are reunited once more in this stunning cosplay set!

The artist responsible for the incredible edits in the above shot goes by ‘Focal_Fox’ and did a phenomenal job at bringing the two characters to life. The cosplayer playing Triss goes by ‘Amainiac.Art‘ while Geralt is portrayed by ‘Darth_Bronka‘.

The cosplayers in question are wonderfully talented but it truly is a collaborative effort, which can be seen in the entire photoset. Soft lighing, smoothed edges, this fantasy-driven couple truly escapes the realm of both game and book with this breathtaking rendition!

Yeahr Geralt, kiss em all !

You can see even more of their incredible work over on the artist’s Instagram right here. You can also support Darth Bronka and ‘Amainiac Art‘ on their respective pages as well!

