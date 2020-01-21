The Witcher Fan Creates Petition to Play “Toss a Coin” Song at Super Bowl

Exactly one month ago, the first season of The Witcher officially debuted on Netflix, and it gave fans a high-octane fantasy drama that they couldn’t help but love. Quite a lot of elements from the series have found an epic second life online — including the show’s now-infamous song, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher”. The tune has been stuck in many viewers’ heads almost since the series debuted, and it looks like some fans want that to manifest in a pretty clever way. A petition recently hit Change.org, which asks for “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” to be played at the upcoming Super Bowl. (Yes, really.)

As the petition puts it, the song would be a way to not only celebrate the series’ popularity, but The Witcher star Henry Cavill’s love for the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be playing in the Super Bowl.

“Henry Cavill’s favorite team is the Chiefs,” the petition writes. “This is due to the fact that Superman is from Kansas, and Cavill stated that it would likely be Clark Kent’s favorite team, therefore it’s his. Since the Chiefs are in the Superbowl, and the end of 2019 had a release of The Witcher; we should celebrate by playing the song in honor of a notable Chiefs fan.”

As with any fan-made petitions, there’s no indication if this movement will actually lead to something, especially with the Super Bowl being just a matter of weeks away. But after a similar tribute happened during last year’s Super Bowl, when Maroon 5 played a brief snippet of the SpongeBob SquarePants song “Sweet Victory”, it feels like anything is possible. (And we have to admit, we’d love to see how Shakira and Jennifer Lopez would theoretically work “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” into their halftime concert.)

Either way, this petition is just the latest example of the song’s impact, something that those working behind-the-scenes were anticipating.

“I’ve had that for eight months,” series star Joey Batey told ComicBook.com during an interview about his role in The Witcher and his songs. “It’s been stuck in my head since the first time I heard it. I’ve gone to bed humming it. I wake up the next morning humming it. You do not know the hell that I’ve gone through.”

The first season of The Witcher is now available in its entirety on Netflix. You can find our review of it here, and if you’re having trouble keeping up with the story, we can help you out with that here.