The Wolf Among Us 2 First Details Revealed

The first details on The Wolf Among Us 2 have been revealed. The long-awaited sequel was announced back in 2019, at The Game Awards. Despite this, we have next to no details on the game, or at least we did until recently. Now, we have a plethora of salient details about the game, though still no information platforms or a release date.

The new information dump has revealed that the game takes place six months after the events of the first game. Right now, there’s no word of how much or how little it will take into account the choices players made in the first game, but the assumption is it will take into account all of the choices, especially if it’s a continuation, which it sounds like it is.

Interestingly, it’s noted that several ideas that were axed from the first game during development are set to be revisited in the sequel, which ties into the belief that this will be a proper and well-realized continuation. That said, it also won’t just be more of the first game, with Telltale Games confirming the sequel largely focuses on new Fables. Adding to this, Telltale Games also claims the city the game takes place will play a larger role in the sequel, presumably via exploration.

Telltale Games also provided some insight into the game’s development, noting that the script has been finalized and motion capture work is currently ongoing. Meanwhile, Telltale claims the sequel will ultimately have more time in the oven, which is to say, development time, than any previous Telltale game. In other words, it’s ensuring it gets the sequel right.

