Classic John Carpenter Movie Gets a Card Game

The classic John Carpenter movie They Live is getting its own card game. Iconiq Studios has announced plans to make a card game based on the classic 1988 movie They Live, which starred Roddy Piper, Keith David, and Meg Foster. A description of the game on Board Game Geek notes that the game is an asymmetrical multiplayer game involving a hidden traitor mechanic. On each turn, players have to fight off enemies together while collecting and equiping resources. However, some players are actually Invaders working secretly to undermine the party. Players can try to figure out who the actual Invaders are but they can't be certain until players reach a critical health value near the end of the game. You can check out a trailer of the new game, which will launch on Kickstarter later this year, down below:

They Live is the classic 1988 action/horror movie that sees Roddy Piper's unnamed character discover that alien invaders have been subtly controlling the populace using subliminal messages and signals. The movie is probably most famous for Piper's classic line "I have come here to chew bubble gum and. kick ass, and I'm all out of bubble gum."

This marks the second time that Iconiq Studios has adapted They Live into a tabletop game. The company published a traditional board game in 2022 that featured prop Hoffman glasses (the sunglasses in the movie that allowed Roddy Piper's character to distinguish humans from secret Invaders) that interact with cards with secret messages. Iconiq Studios took two years to publish the They Live board game after it was funded, and the game itself has received mixed review on Board Game Geek.

You can sign up to be notified about They Live: The Card Game over on Kickstarter.