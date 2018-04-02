Thinkgeek Tempts Fortnite Players With a Remote Control Battle Bus For April Fools

If there’s any company that’s truly notorious with its fans for April Fools, it’s Thinkgeek. Last year, they offered a sweet sleeping bag that looked like a Hot Pocket that didn’t end up being real. And, surprise, they’re doing it again this year.

If you take a look at Thinkgeek’s front page, you’ll see a number of temptations that you’d totally want, but just can’t get, including a Rick and Morty Screaming Sun Alarm Clock, a Star Trek Klingon Alphabet Fridge Magnet set, and a Jurassic World Dinosaur Detection System. But if there’s one that’s sure to hit fans the hardest, it’s the Fortnite item that’s being offered, but doesn’t even exist.

By heading over to this listing, you can get a glimpse of the Fortnite R/C Battle Bus, which is being (jokingly) offered for $129.99 on the company’s website. As you can see from the photos, this mock-up is for a Battle Bus look-alike that can be controlled with the help of a tablet-based controller. Or, at least, it would be if the damn thing were real.

Here’s the product listing, in case you’re curious:

Those sweet, sweet words: #1 Victory Royale! Even if you’ve never seen them yourself, you can still do a little celebration dance for not coming in 100th. We admit to it occasionally.

But the time for dancing is over. The time for deploying your glider is now with ThinkGeek’s new Fortnight R/C Battle Bus. You can recreate the iconic opening scene of every Fortnite match with your own R/C controlled Battle Bus. Like old-school R/C vehicles, it’s controlled by a remote. But where it gets good is when you hook it up to your phone or tablet and watch the augmented reality map mode turn your backyard into the Fortnite Battle Royale map. Our Battle Bus even includes little plastic characters with “gliders” for you to deploy into the fray. Your birdbath is the new Loot Lake.

Note: If the you find your Fortnite R/C Battle Bus spinning uncontrollably despite the 6 axis gyro, remember to turn off aim assist.

Product Specifications

Fortnite R/C Battle Bus

Officially-licensed Fortnite merchandise

A ThinkGeek / Vindertech creation & exclusive

Recreate the iconic opening scene of every Fortnite match with your own R/C controlled Battle Bus

6 Axis Gyro 4 channel transmitter

Frequency: 2.4GHz

Transmitter Operation Range: 50-75 yards

WiFi Transmission Range: ~ 32 yards

Built-in camera allows remote FPV viewing

Simulated flame effect offers dramatic after-dark lighting

Augmented reality map mode lets you turn your backyard into the Fortnite Battle Royale map (requires phone or device with iOS 11)

Jump button on remote launches mini glider characters from back of bus

Simulated sound effects including music (mute function also included on remote)

Record aerial photography with the 720p HD camera

Battery: 3.7V 500mAh rechargeable LiPo + 3 AAA for remote

One charge provides 7-9 minutes of play time

Recharging takes 50-70 minutes

Dimensions: 15″ long

Weight: 2.9 oz.

FAA Registration not required

Includes Battle Bus, remote control, extra LiPo battery for remote, 120/240V AC charging adapter, 5 glider characters, and manual

Helium not included (available at most flower shops)

So, alas, we can’t get our hands on it. But maybe if we bug Epic Games enough, they’ll make an exception to the rule. C’mon, guys – maybe just a few for the WWG staff…?

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The Battle Bus, however, is just an in-game item. Sigh. April Fools!