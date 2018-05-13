This Fortnite ‘Big City’ Map Design Makes Us Want It

There’s no denying that season 4 of Fortnite brought with it tons of new aspects to the game for players to enjoy, including the massively popular Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mode featuring Marvel baddie Thanos. After that damn comet dropped, new areas of the map also popped up and with them came secrets to uncover. But the fans of Fortnite are creative and never stop submitted their concepts to the team at Epic Games. The latest isn’t the usual outfit tribute, but a new Limited Time Map design instead and we’re feeling the “Big City” vibe.

The design above from one Reddit user even includes all of the areas, making it easier to visualise this as an actual Limited Time Mode. For those that don’t play, the Limited Time Modes are exactly as the name suggests: available for a limited time. This means more creative potential because there is no long-term risk involved in case a new concept is a miss for fans. This also means a solid rotation of new content, keeping the gameplay experience fresh!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fellow Redditors were definitely feeling the concept as well, with one even stating that this would be the perfect set up for future returns of the 50v50 mode that players love so much!

Speaking of which, the 50v50 mode is live now once more “and better than ever!”

“Two teams of 50 battle it out with two buses, increased loot spawns, and massive forts.” Here’s what we know about the live mode from its previous round back in April:

Limited Time Mode: 50V50 v2

Two teams of 50 fight to the finish! Due to this being a “large squad” mode, Profile Stats will not be tracked. Daily & Weekly challenges will still work, with the exception of the Squad-based challenges (‘Place Top 6 in Squads’, etc.).

Storm & Map Each team has a bus, approaching the island from opposite directions. On the map, the friendly bus has a blue outline, enemy has red. Final storm circle visible on minimap at start. Players have 10 minutes to loot the map as the storm closes in on the circle, then 5 minutes to fight, and another 5 minutes as the storm shrinks to the end. Supply drops come in batches of 3-6, fall every two minutes, and only land in the final storm circle. Added dotted line to map, which indicates the “battle lines” between the two teams. Crossing the line will make running into enemies more likely.

Loot Farming resources increased 75% over default. Increased floor loot spawn likelihood by 15%. Floor Loot spawns double ammo. Ammo boxes spawn triple ammo. Chests spawn double ammo & consumables. Supply drops spawn double ammo, and an extra consumable, resource drop and trap.



Fortnite Season 4 is officially live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS players. The free-to-play game will officially be making its way over onto Android devices, though a release date has yet to be revealed. With Epic Games‘ massive presence at the upcoming E3 this year, it’s possible they will be dropping some major bombshells for the game, including that highly anticipated Android release.

Don’t forget to also check out some of the sweet buffs Epic Games gave to Thanos following recent backlash to their immediate nerf. You can see how the Mad Titan is different right here.