Every Tom Brady Madden Rating Across 22 NFL Seasons

Last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback andMadden NFL 22 cover athlete Tom Brady announced that his career in the National Football League had come to an end. News of Brady’s retirement came as a major disappointment for some, and a relief for just about everyone else. Regardless of how you feel about Brady, the man is unquestionably one of the best players to ever take the field. However, Brady was anything but a sure bet when he was drafted by the Patriots in 2000. His early quarterback rankings in EA’s Madden franchise reflected that, but over the years, that number greatly changed as Brady proved himself over and over again.

Below is a list of every quarterback rating Brady received in the Madden series, from his lowly debut in Madden NFL 2001, to his starring appearance alongside Patrick Mahomes in Madden NFL 22. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the series, or a relative newcomer, it should offer an interesting idea just how much Brady has grown!

Madden NFL 2001: 57 overall

Madden NFL 2002: 51 overall

Madden NFL 2003: 84 overall

Madden NFL 2004: 90 overall

Madden NFL 2005: 95 overall

Madden NFL 06: 97 overall

Madden NFL 07: 98 overall

Madden NFL 08: 99 overall

Madden NFL 09: 99 overall

Madden NFL 10: 97 overall

Madden NFL 11: 95 overall

Madden NFL 12: 99 overall

Madden NFL 13: 98 overall

Madden NFL 25: 97 overall

Madden NFL 15: 93 overall

Madden NFL 16: 97 overall

Madden NFL 17: 94 overall

Madden NFL 18: 99 overall

Madden NFL 19: 99 overall

Madden NFL 20: 96 overall

Madden NFL 21: 90 overall

Madden NFL 22: 97 overall

Over the years, Madden has become an incredibly large part of football culture. The game has been an entry point for the sport for countless fans, and each yearly game serves as a fascinating time capsule for that NFL season. It would be interesting to gauge other prominent NFL quarterbacks using Madden as a metric, but there are none that that have stayed in the league nearly as long as Brady has! While many football fans are more than happy to see him go, his departure marks an end of an era for the NFL, and Madden.

