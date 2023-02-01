Tom Brady Announces He's Retiring "For Good"

NFL legend Tom Brady announced this week that he's retiring once more, though this time, he said it's "for good." This announcement follows Brady's news from 2022 that he'd retire, though he eventually came back and played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season. His latest retirement announcement was shared in a much less ceremonious way via a self-recorded video of the quarterback thanking his fans and announcing the end of his career.

That video can be seen below courtesy of Brady's Twitter account, and so far, it's the only statement from the player that we have at this time.

"I'm retiring, for good," Brady began in his video. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won't be long-winded – I think you only get one super emotion retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors – I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady, 45, spent 23 seasons in the NFL and won seven Super Bowls during his time there, an unprecedented record in the NFL which, alongside his individual performance throughout his career, put him atop many lists of the best NFL players of all time. His time with the New England Patriots is how many will recall him the most given how long he spent with the team, though he did play three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his time with the Patriots.

Off the field, Brady has been a staple in the Madden NFL games throughout his career, too. In the most recent game, Madden NFL 23, Brady held an overall rating of 90. Not quite the highest it's ever been and not the highest compared to other players, but still quite high compared to the overall roster in that game and others.

Brady's fans can likely expect more statements and announcements from the player soon regarding his next plans.