Tom Brady Reverses Retirement From NFL, Will Return to Buccaneers Next Season

Tom Brady made headlines earlier this year when he announced his retirement from the National Football League. However, the famed quarterback has apparently reversed his decision, announcing today that he will be returning for a 23rd NFL season, playing once again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady announced the decision on his Twitter account, stating that he has “unfinished business,” while sharing his appreciation for his friends and family. The announcement is sure to come as a major shock to NFL fans, and will likely make a huge impact on this off-season. Given Brady’s level of talent, today’s decision is sure to come as welcome news to fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though it’s sure to be less welcome to fans of other NFL teams!

The Tweet from Tom Brady reversing his decision to retire from the NFL can be found embedded below.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

During Brady’s 22 years in the NFL, he quickly gained a reputation as one of the greatest players in the history of the league. However, when he was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000, many were not expecting that level of skill. In fact, Brady’s first rating in Madden NFL 2001 was a 57 overall, and a 51 the following season. As Brady established himself, however, that rating greatly improved, and he retired with a 97 rating in Madden NFL 22. It remains to be seen what his rating will be in next year’s game; last season was not Brady’s best, but he remains one of the best in the NFL.

Brady and the Buccaneers will likely provide a lot more details in the coming days, but additional information is scarce, at this time. The move could also have an impact on teammate Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 16th, and rumors had suggested an interest in signing with the Buffalo Bills next season. However, Brady’s decision to return to the Buccaneers could change the likelihood of that decision. For now, fans will just have to wait and see how things play out!

Are you surprised by Tom Brady's decision? Do you think Gronkowski will stay with the Buccaneers next season?