Toonami Reviews PGA Tour 2K21

At this point, it seems like Cartoon Network/Adult Swim's anime programming block Toonami offers up a review of a video game every single week. Recently, for example, Toonami reviewed the samurai action video game Ghost of Tsushima, and while it would seem like it typically skews toward genre fare, this weekend, Toonami aired a video game review for the golf video game PGA Tour 2K21. Thought it might be surprising, it seems like TOM and crew had a good time.

"Putting is the hardest part of the game," TOM says in the review, which you can check out above, "but once you start striping the driver and knocking 'em close, it gets a little easier." TOM goes on to putt fairly poorly, but that doesn't seem to impact the review itself. Toonami ultimately gives PGA Tour 2K21 an 8 out of 10. All things considered, it really sounds like TOM and SARA have some pretty eclectic tastes when it comes to video games.

PGA Tour 2K21 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. ComicBook.com's review gave PGA Tour 2K21 a 3 out of 5. "PCA Tour 2K21’s career mode provides the opportunity to go head-to-head against some of the best golfers on the PGA Tour while making enthusiasts feel like legends. The swing mechanics can be frustrating at first if enough practice time is not invested, but extended playtime provides a true sense of progression and leads to an entertaining experience," our review reads in part. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Toonami right here.

