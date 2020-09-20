Toonami Reviews Ghost of Tsushima

Every so often, and with increasing frequency lately, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim's anime programming block Toonami dives into the pool of video game reviews. Last weekend, for example, Toonami reviewed Carrion. This weekend, Toonami aired a video game review for none other than the popular samurai action video game Ghost of Tsushima for PlayStation 4. And, as you can see in the video above, the fine folks at Toonami seem to be pretty big fans.

"The path to becoming The Ghost is fraught with moral questions," TOM says in the review. Ultimately, TOM and SARA are big fans of the game's visuals, story, and all of the various things to collect, but do have some quibbles about some parts like the pathfinding. "It's not a perfect game, but it is really great," SARA says. Toonami ultimately gives Ghost of Tsushima a 9.5 out of 10. Notably, while Toonami gives the game an incredible score, this is without the upcoming free co-op mode, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. The new mode is set to release this fall and appears to lean more heavily on the legendary and mythological elements of the base game.

Ghost of Tsushima is currently available for PlayStation 4. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the free co-op mode, is expected to launch this fall. ComicBook.com's review gave Ghost of Tsushima a 4 out of 5. "Whether you want to just fight to grow your legend, see your companions’ tales through to their emotional conclusions, or just see what’s over the next hill, there’s no wrong answer when you’re asking yourself what you should be doing in Ghost of Tsushima," our review reads in part. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Toonami right here.

