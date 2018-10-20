John “TotalBiscuit” Bain Will Be Inducted Into Esports Hall of Fame As First Non-Player

Back in May of this year, Gaming personality, John “TotalBiscuit” Bain, tragically passed away after a long period of fighting cancer.

Before his retirement and then passing, Bain was an active part of the industry and gained a massive following within in it thanks to his popular YouTube channel, his involvement in Esports, and for his contribution to games journalism and the gaming personality space.

That said, ESL Gaming has announced that the gaming legend will be inducted into the Esports Hall of fame during ESL One Hamburg 2018, which is poised to take place later this month in Germany.

The organization writes the following about Bain on its website in regards to the announcement:

“From forming WoW Radio to his numerous YouTube shows and podcasts, TotalBiscuit was widely respected for his vast influences across the gaming community and his prominence also shaped the Esports scenes around him. While he was never a player himself, countless events were managed, sponsored, commentated and produced by this true supporter of the sport. Aside from driving people towards Esports titles such as StarCraft 2 and Dota 2, he even formed a professional StarCraft 2 team himself – Axiom.

“His influence on the Esports scene can not be understated as his passion and support helped drive various competitive titles towards the heights they reached today. He left behind a body of work unmatched by any other while still managing to give a voice to indie scenes and breakout players.

“His contributions to the industry are immeasurable and as such we are honored to induct him into the Esports Hall of Fame as the first non-player. His legacy will live on.”

As you would expect, the reaction from the Esports community to the announcement has been an outpouring of appreciation:

