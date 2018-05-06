Watch the Twitch Community Play Through Breath of the Wild

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’ve seen similar channels on Twitch, you’ll already have an idea of what’s going on here. Community Controller puts viewers in charge of deciding what happens in each game by issuing commands via Twitch chat. Twitch Plays Pokemon is probably the most well-known example of this, another channel where there’s always some viewer-controlled Pokemon action going on.

Community Controller’s game is a bit more involved than simply issuing commands to various Pokemon though with viewers having to control Link’s movements throughout Hyrule. The control scheme can be seen on the bottom half of the stream that’s seen above, and as you might can tell, there are a lot of controls to remember when you’re trying to solve puzzles and fight off various enemies.

The stream can move slowly at times while viewers try and work together to coordinate their instructions for Link, but once any danger appears or something needs to be done quickly, you’ll see the Twitch chat start flying with instructions. The goal here is to complete the entire game, and even if that seems like an ambitions goal, it’s worth noting that the Community Controller channel’s viewers have already knocked another Nintendo Switch game off of their list. Super Mario Odyssey was just completed not long ago, but it took just over a month to accomplish such a task.

It happened! We beat #SuperMarioOdyssey ! It took us just over a month! Check out some of our reactions in our final clip of the game! https://t.co/sOdPVymUbB — CommunityController (@CmtyController) May 5, 2018

All of the controls for Community Controller’s playthrough of Breath of the Wild are also listed on the channel’s main page so that you can easily reference them in a list format. You don’t even have to do much to get started in the channel and help others beat the game, but according to the short list of rules that are provided, trolling to prevent others from beating the game isn’t advised.

Rules

Keep chat PG, no political talk, and be respectful of each other. No bots Twitch TOS will be enforced here. This is a community play through. You’re allowed to play however you’d like and whenever you’d like, however if your sole intention is to destroy progress, you may find yourself on a lunch break. e. Repeated instances of starting a new game

Even if you don’t want to help control Link, you can always just it back and watch others try and make their way through the game just to see how long it takes to complete Breath of the Wild.