Ubisoft’s Black Friday Sale Features Deals On Assassin’s Creed Origins, South Park And More

There have already been a staggering amount of Black Friday deals making the rounds this week, but there's always room for one more – and here comes Ubisoft.

The company has officially announced its own Black Friday sale, which kicks off today and runs through November 26th, but then kicks back in again for Cyber Monday, running through November 27th and 28th.

First off, the company has marked down the physical editions of Assassin's Creed Origins 33 percent for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. You can also get the PC Standard, Gold and Deluxe editions for 17 percent off through the Ubisoft Store. The Gods Edition, which comes with plenty of collectible goodies, is also marked down here for 30 percent off.

Other Assassin's Creed games are marked down as well. The Ezio Collection can be yours on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 for $20, and other games, like Syndicate, Black Flag and more, are 50 percent off on PC.

Next up is South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and you can get it on Xbox One or PS4 for 33 percent off, and on PC for 25 percent off, including the Standard, Gold and Collector's Editions. South Park: The Stick of Truth is also marked down on PC, going for $7.50.

For Honor is available in Standard, Gold and Deluxe Editions on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for 58 percent off, while you can get the PC edition for 60 percent off.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands will be easier to get into with a whopping 50 percent discount on the Standard, Gold and Deluxe Editions on all platforms, and you can grab the PC Season Pass for 40 percent off, bringing the cost down to $23.99.

For those that prefer a multiplayer fracas for the holidays, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege can be yours on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 for 60 percent off the standard edition, or 50 percent off the game of the Year Edition. Over on PC, you can get 50 percent off the Standard, Year 2 Gold and Complete Editions, or snag the season pass for 33 percent off.

Here are other noteworthy deals you can get through the Ubisoft Store:

Rayman Legends for Nintendo Switch, which is 50% off ($20)

Monopoly for Nintendo Switch, also 50% off ($20).

Jeopardy & Wheel of Fortune, available on PS4 and Xbox One for $20 (50% off)

Watch Dogs 2 is now just $20 (60% off) on Xbox One, PS4, and PC, while Uplay will offer 66% off the Standard, Gold, and Deluxe editions. If you'd like to grab Watch Dogs 2 in a bundle with the original

Watch Dogs, that's also 66% off (or $30.59).

A number of other recent hits, including Steep, Eagle Flight VR, Far Cry 4, and Valiant Hearts, are 50% off on PC.

The biggest discount is 80% off the Might & Magic Collection, which includes nine games from the Might and Magic and Might and Magic Heroes series.

You've got a few days to pick these deals up, so don't miss out!