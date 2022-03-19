Ubisoft Delays Roller Champions

Roller Champions, the Ubisoft game combining roller derbies and Rocket League that has been pushed back at least once already, has been delayed again. The developers announced the plans to delay the game without much fanfare this week in a post within the game’s Discord channel that confirmed as much. The new game is now scheduled to release at some point during “late spring,” though a more specific release date was not shared in the announcement.

For those who do not currently take part in the Discord chats about Roller Champions, the notice about the delay said that the team looked at “every possible scenario” before concluding more time was needed to work on the game. As such, the team said it believes it’s the right decision both for the game overall and the competitive scene that’s developed from the beta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are hard at work for the wait to be worth your confidence in Roller Champions as the game is getting closer to launch every day,” the statement said. “We know that many of you have been following the development of the game for a while now and to showcase our appreciation of your continued support, we wanted to make sure you get this news first: Roller Champions will be releasing this late spring.”

The message closed by saying “the wait is almost over” with thanks given again to those who’ve supported the game on its road to release.

Given that the message was meant to be shared with those who’ve supported the game the closest throughout its development, it makes sense that it would be announced within the Discord channel first since that’s about as close to the game as you can get outside of playing it. It’s unclear if or when the announcement will be shared officially outside of this Discord channel since the socials for the game aren’t exactly kept up with. The most recent tweet from the game’s Twitter account, for example, is a lore discussion from June 2021.

https://twitter.com/RollerChampions/status/1407024289283465220

Roller Champions will release at some point in late spring, but it does not yet have a set release date. It’s scheduled to launch for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Ubisoft Connect, and as of now, those platforms don’t appear to have changed.