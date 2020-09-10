Ubisoft Reveals Roller Champions Release Window

✖

Today, Ubisoft revealed Roller Champions' release window alongside a brand new pair of update videos showing off the brand new IP and upcoming PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile game. More specifically, Ubisoft has confirmed the game is no longer releasing this year, but releasing in early 2021. When in early 2021, isn't divulged, but it presumably means sometime between the start of January and the end of March.

Roller Champions is a free-to-play sports game that was first revealed last year during E3 2019. Around the time of reveal, a pre-alpha demo was made available, for free, via Uplay from June 10 to June 12. Meanwhile, the game was scheduled for an early 2020 release. At the time, feedback about the game's pre-alpha demo was mixed, which perhaps explains why we haven't seen the game yet. Alternatively, it's also possible other reasons, such as COVID-19, played a role in the delay.

Whatever the case, we now have a release window for the competitive sports game, which looks like a mixture of Rocket League and dodgeball, with a Fortnite-esq aesthetic.

Below, you can check out the two new "update" videos:

Roller Champions is in development for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from Ubisoft itself:

"Developed by Ubisoft Montreal with Ubisoft Winnipeg and Ubisoft Pune, Roller Champions is a new sports sensation delivering exhilarating and fast-paced team player-versus-player gameplay—on wheels. Two teams of three players are pitted against each other in arenas around the world, and players are cheered on by crowds of roaring fans as they acquire the ball, pass it to teammates and dodge and tackle opponents to score a goal in the illuminated hoop that appears above the rink."

