Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson To Play UFC Fighter in New A24 Biopic

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been full-time in Hollywood for nearly two decades now. The former WWE Champion said goodbye to his office inside the squared circle back in 2004, switching to an acting career. After getting his feet wet in the late 2000s, The Rock began to cement himself as a blockbuster action star thanks to his roles in franchises like Fast & Furious, GI Joe, and more. While his box office power has been almost undeniable, The Rock has caught some criticism for essentially playing himself in his movies. There's an infamous meme out there showcasing The Rock in four very similar safari khaki kits, noting that each of the pictures actually come from different movies (Jumanji, Rampage, Journey 2, Jungle Cruise).

The Rock Starring in MMA Biopic From A24

If The Rock is looking to shut down any of that criticism, his next project could be the perfect role.

As reported by Deadline, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to play legendary UFC fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine. This feature film will be produced and financed by A24. Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie will helm the project.

The Smashing Machine is a long time coming for The Rock. His production company, Seven Bucks Productions, acquired the rights to Kerr's story back in 2019 and has been collaborating with Safdie on the script ever since.

Taking place in the year 2000, long before UFC came to be the global phenomenon that it is today, The Smashing Machine will chronicle Kerr's struggles with addiction as well as his journey towards victory. Kerr is a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion. His story was first told in a 2003 HBO documentary, also titled The Smashing Machine.

"Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark's inspiring story is electrifying," A24's Noah Sacco said. "We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life."

News of The Smashing Machine comes just before another A24-produced combat sports biopic hits theaters. The Iron Claw, which tells the real-life story of the historic Von Erich wrestling family, opens in cinemas nationwide on December 22nd.

It's worth noting that The Rock has confirmed that his next movie will be the live-action remake of Moana, meaning The Smashing Machine will not go into production until Moana wraps filming.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on The Smashing Machine.