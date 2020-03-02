Uncharted Movie: Mark Wahlberg on Being Replaced as Nathan Drake

In just a few short weeks, Sony‘s long-delayed Uncharted movie will finally begin filming. The movie has been through what can only be described as development hell, with eight different directors attached to the film at various points, and one different lead, as well. Initially, the film had Mark Wahlberg in the role of Nathan Drake, but the role was recast with Tom Holland as a much younger take on the character. However, Wahlberg was cast in the film back in November, albeit in the supporting role of Victor “Sully” Sullivan. In a recent interview with Collider, Wahlberg discussed the upcoming film, and his replacement.

“I was attached for years and years to play Nathan Drake and now I’m playing Sully,” Wahlberg told Collider. “Even with The Fighter, there was a ticking clock there. There was that biological clock. We gotta’ get going quickly.”

Wahlberg’s comments are remarkably candid. While Wahlberg has praised the film’s script and seems genuinely enthusiastic about playing Sully, it’s fairly unusual to hear an actor talk so openly about aging out of roles. Throughout the Uncharted games, Nathan Drake has typically been portrayed in his thirties, however, the new film boasts a younger take on the character, and Mark Wahlberg is 48-years-old.

Wahlberg’s comments also serve as a stark reminder of just how long Uncharted has been in production. The actor was attached to the film back in 2009, when he would have been much closer to the age of Nathan Drake depicted in the games. Instead, Wahlberg will serve as Drake’s longtime mentor.

With the recent success of Sonic the Hedgehog and 2019’s Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, there will likely be some increased pressure on Sony to get the Uncharted movie right. The property has performed quite well for the company since the series debuted on PlayStation 3 back in 2007. Should the film prove successful, it could significantly elevate the franchise in the public conscious. While the series is well known to gamers, it doesn’t have the same brand awareness of Sonic or Pokemon. However, stars like Wahlberg and Holland could give it a significant boost. Fans are certainly hoping the wait will prove to be worth it.

