Uncharted Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

Uncharted is not going to unseat Werewolves Within or The Angry Birds Movie 2 atop the “best-reviewed video game movies” list, but the response has been fairly welcoming so far. Days ahead of its release in theaters, the movie has a 51% on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s not great for a massive blockbuster franchise (Marvel expects high 80s or better, and even Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker managed 52%), when you compare it to other video game adaptations it holds up pretty well, ranking right alongside Rampage and Tomb Raider. While Uncharted is not currently listed in Rotten Tomatoes’ story ranking all video game movies from worst to best, it would come in at #7 out of 47 (tied with Rampage) if the current number holds, and could crack the top five if later reviews push its average up by just four percentage points.

ComicBook.com’s Tanner Dedmon gave the film 3.5 out of 5 stars, saying the Tom Holland/Mark Wahlberg flick was “formulaic fun.”

“That’s probably who’ll enjoy this film the most; those who played one or two games in the series and could pick Nathan out of a lineup of protagonists, but aren’t invested enough to get hung up on inconsistencies,” Dedmon wrote in his full review, which you can read right here.

He added, “For those uninitiated to Uncharted, let Holland be your Nate and shelve this movie next to your Pirates of the Caribbean and Indiana Jones collections. The more fervent fans may never see their favorite characters translated as well as they’d like, but we’ll almost certainly be getting more movies after this one, so it’s best to look at Uncharted the same way it views itself – not too seriously.”

Per the film’s official synopsis, Uncharted introduces audiences to street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure-hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Inspired by the acclaimed video game series, this action-adventure epic spans the globe and follows Nate and Sully as they embark on the dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother.

The movie also stars Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role, Sophia Ali (India Sweets and Spices) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Uncharted movie right here.